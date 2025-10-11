Wildlife Smuggling Foiled at Mumbai Airport

Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recently intercepted a traveler carrying 61 live animals, encompassing reptiles, rare mammals, and insects, according to authorities.

The individual had journeyed from Bangkok with these creatures, which were subsequently cared for by specialists from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare.

Authorities confirmed that the animals will be repatriated under the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES guidelines.

