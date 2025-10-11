Left Menu

Wildlife Smuggling Foiled at Mumbai Airport

An Indian was apprehended at Mumbai Airport with 61 live animals, including rare reptiles and mammals. These animals, transported from Bangkok, received medical attention from wildlife experts. They will be returned in compliance with the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:37 IST
Wildlife Smuggling Foiled at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recently intercepted a traveler carrying 61 live animals, encompassing reptiles, rare mammals, and insects, according to authorities.

The individual had journeyed from Bangkok with these creatures, which were subsequently cared for by specialists from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare.

Authorities confirmed that the animals will be repatriated under the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

 India
2
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
3
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global
4
Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025