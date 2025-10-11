Left Menu

Strengthening Justice: CJI Advocates Diversity and Inclusion in Legal System

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in the legal system, urging lawyers and judges to make justice accessible to marginalized communities across India. Speaking at the LAWASIA Conference, he shares his commitment to affirmative action and mentoring future legal professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:01 IST
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has emphasized the responsibility of lawyers and judges in fortifying the justice system by ensuring legal accessibility in India's remotest regions. Speaking at the LAWASIA Conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, Gavai highlighted the crucial role of diversity and inclusion.

He stressed the importance of implementing affirmative action in court recruitment, especially for marginalized communities. Gavai's call to action included dismantling biases against hiring women and ensuring that legal workplaces reflect principles of equity.

As the executive chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority, Gavai is committed to extending legal aid to underserved regions. He underscores the influence lawyers wield beyond courtrooms, urging them to bridge gaps between legal systems and the public.

