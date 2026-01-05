Double Standards: The Battle for Justice in India's Legal System
Opposition leaders criticize the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam amid the 2020 Delhi riots case. Concerns were raised over the judiciary's selective justice as rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh receives repeated paroles, highlighting discrepancies in the legal system.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's denial of bail for activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders. They argue it highlights a troubling double standard, particularly as convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enjoys repeated paroles.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other opposition voices have condemned the judiciary's approach, labeling it as an act of targeting dissent. The case draws attention to the broader use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to suppress political voices, sidelining principles of justice and liberty.
This controversial decision, juxtaposed with the frequent parole of convicted individuals, signals a pressing need for judicial reform. Many argue for a re-examination of the nation's legal ethos, urging that constitutional protections must not be overlooked or selectively applied.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots
Supreme Court's Mixed Verdict in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
Supreme Court's Decision a 'Big Slap' on Congress Over Delhi Riots Case
Supreme Court Ruling: No Bail for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case
Strict Bail Conditions for Activists in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case