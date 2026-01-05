Left Menu

Double Standards: The Battle for Justice in India's Legal System

Opposition leaders criticize the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam amid the 2020 Delhi riots case. Concerns were raised over the judiciary's selective justice as rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh receives repeated paroles, highlighting discrepancies in the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:02 IST
Double Standards: The Battle for Justice in India's Legal System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's denial of bail for activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders. They argue it highlights a troubling double standard, particularly as convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enjoys repeated paroles.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other opposition voices have condemned the judiciary's approach, labeling it as an act of targeting dissent. The case draws attention to the broader use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to suppress political voices, sidelining principles of justice and liberty.

This controversial decision, juxtaposed with the frequent parole of convicted individuals, signals a pressing need for judicial reform. Many argue for a re-examination of the nation's legal ethos, urging that constitutional protections must not be overlooked or selectively applied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

 India
2
Indian Railways: Transforming Travel with Efficient Budget Utilization

Indian Railways: Transforming Travel with Efficient Budget Utilization

 India
3
Delhi's Architectural Transformation: Consulting Architects Join Forces

Delhi's Architectural Transformation: Consulting Architects Join Forces

 India
4
Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery

Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026