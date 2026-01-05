Double Standards: The Battle for Justice in India's Legal System

The Supreme Court's denial of bail for activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders. They argue it highlights a troubling double standard, particularly as convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enjoys repeated paroles.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other opposition voices have condemned the judiciary's approach, labeling it as an act of targeting dissent. The case draws attention to the broader use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to suppress political voices, sidelining principles of justice and liberty.

This controversial decision, juxtaposed with the frequent parole of convicted individuals, signals a pressing need for judicial reform. Many argue for a re-examination of the nation's legal ethos, urging that constitutional protections must not be overlooked or selectively applied.

(With inputs from agencies.)