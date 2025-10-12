Tragedy Strikes: Qatar Officials in Fatal Egypt Car Crash

In a tragic turn of events, three employees from Qatar's Amiri Diwan were killed in a car crash near Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, according to a statement from Qatar's embassy.

The embassy confirmed that two other individuals sustained injuries and are undergoing medical care. Plans are in place to repatriate both the victims and the injured back to Doha.

This accident follows recent negotiations between Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, and comes just days before an international summit in the city aimed at advancing peace agreements.