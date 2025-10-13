STF Nabs Gang in Forged India-Nepal Bus Permit Scam Bust

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has successfully arrested two key figures allegedly involved in a fraudulent operation of international passenger buses between India and Nepal by forging permits.

Accused members, Ram Prasad from New Delhi and Bale Thapa from Kohima, were detained following an intense investigation that unearthed a scheme bypassing official clearances. This crackdown, backed by a complaint from the Assistant Regional Transport Officer in Aligarh, underscores logistical security concerns on the Indo-Nepal route.

During the operation, authorities recovered several fake travel permits, electronic devices, and a bus used for illegal activities. The suspects face charges of cheating and document forgery. This case highlights ongoing efforts by officials to curb illegal cross-border transport networks, amid calls for regulatory reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)