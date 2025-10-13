Operation Heracles: Unmasking the East European Cybertrading Fraud

In a major crackdown, German and Bulgarian authorities have dismantled over 1,400 illegal cybertrading domains across Eastern Europe. The operation, named 'Operation Heracles,' was a collaborative effort involving Baden Wuerttemberg state criminal police, BaFin, Europol, and Bulgarian officials.

Fraudsters used these domains through call centers abroad, luring investors into fake trading schemes. BaFin's Birgit Rodolphe highlighted the increasing sophistication of criminals who exploit artificial intelligence to generate deceptive websites and trap unwary investors.

This initiative builds on an earlier effort that shut down 800 domains, thwarting around 20 million attempts to access these sites. Authorities assert that these measures cripple the technical infrastructure vital to the fraudsters' operations.