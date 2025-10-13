Left Menu

Operation Heracles: Unmasking the East European Cybertrading Fraud

German and Bulgarian authorities led a crackdown on over 1,400 illegal cybertrading websites in Eastern Europe. Dubbed Operation Heracles, the operation involved shutting down fraudulent domains facilitated by brokers using AI technology to deceive investors. The closure follows a similar intervention in June affecting 800 domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:38 IST
Operation Heracles: Unmasking the East European Cybertrading Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a major crackdown, German and Bulgarian authorities have dismantled over 1,400 illegal cybertrading domains across Eastern Europe. The operation, named 'Operation Heracles,' was a collaborative effort involving Baden Wuerttemberg state criminal police, BaFin, Europol, and Bulgarian officials.

Fraudsters used these domains through call centers abroad, luring investors into fake trading schemes. BaFin's Birgit Rodolphe highlighted the increasing sophistication of criminals who exploit artificial intelligence to generate deceptive websites and trap unwary investors.

This initiative builds on an earlier effort that shut down 800 domains, thwarting around 20 million attempts to access these sites. Authorities assert that these measures cripple the technical infrastructure vital to the fraudsters' operations.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

 Global
4
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025