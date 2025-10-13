Amit Shah Inaugurates New Criminal Laws Exhibition, Unveils ₹4 Lakh Crore Projects in Jaipur

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated a state-level exhibition on India’s new criminal laws in Jaipur, Rajasthan, marking a pivotal moment in the transformation of India’s criminal justice system. Alongside this, Shri Shah also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for investment projects worth ₹4 lakh crore, reaffirming the central government’s commitment to fostering justice and development simultaneously.

The event was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, and several dignitaries from the state and central administrations. The day’s proceedings highlighted both the spirit of reform and rapid economic growth under the dual vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government of Rajasthan.

New Era of Criminal Justice Reform

In his address, Shri Amit Shah called the exhibition “an event that synergizes development and justice.” The exhibition was designed to familiarize citizens, law enforcement officials, and judicial personnel with the three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—which replaced colonial-era legislations, bringing sweeping changes to India’s criminal justice system.

He emphasized that these laws, crafted and enacted by Indians for Indians, signify the biggest reform of the 21st century in India’s legal framework. “For 160 years, we lived under laws made by the British to safeguard their rule. Prime Minister Modi has replaced them with laws that deliver justice to Indians, not control them,” Shri Shah declared.

The Union Home Minister underscored that justice will now take precedence over punishment, and that the new framework ensures justice within three years for any FIR filed post-2027. He described the laws as people-centric, modern, and transparent—ensuring both ease of justice and ease of living.

Key Provisions in the New Laws

Shri Shah detailed several progressive provisions introduced in the new legislation:

A dedicated chapter for crimes against women and children .

Mandatory videography of all seizures for transparency.

Introduction of e-FIR and Zero FIR systems to make reporting crimes simpler.

Compulsory forensic investigation in offenses carrying punishments above seven years.

Legal definitions for terrorism, organized crime, mob lynching, and digital crime for the first time in India.

Time-bound justice with over 29 provisions specifying deadlines for investigation and trial.

Trial in absentia provisions to prosecute absconding offenders who flee the country.

He noted that since the preliminary rollout of these laws, Rajasthan’s conviction rate has risen from 42% to 60%, and is expected to touch 90% once the reforms are fully operational.

To support this legal transformation, the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and its affiliated colleges are training thousands of professionals in modern investigative techniques. So far, millions of police officers, judicial officers, forensic experts, and prison staff have received specialized training in the new protocols.

Massive Economic Push for Rajasthan

Shri Amit Shah also announced the ground-breaking of ₹4 lakh crore worth of investment projects, part of the larger ₹35 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Of these, ₹3 lakh crore worth of projects have already been implemented. He praised Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s administration for successfully operationalizing ₹7 lakh crore of MoUs and steering Rajasthan toward industrial transformation.

The Home Minister said that projects worth ₹9,315 crore were inaugurated at the event, ranging from infrastructure upgrades to new industrial ventures. These projects are expected to generate thousands of new jobs for the youth of Rajasthan.

He also inaugurated 56 Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) vehicles and several new police units to strengthen law enforcement across the state.

Governance, Agriculture, and Cooperative Reforms

Shri Shah lauded the Rajasthan government for implementing transparent and people-oriented governance. He cited examples such as Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) of ₹260 crore for 47,000 students, replacing corrupt systems under previous regimes. Additionally, ₹364 crore in subsidies were provided to over 5 lakh milk producers to strengthen the state’s dairy sector.

He also highlighted the launch of the 150 free electricity units scheme, aiming to ease the financial burden on households.

In his address, Shri Shah announced a major step toward agricultural self-reliance, declaring that 100% of tur, masoor, and urad pulses produced by farmers registered with NAFED and NCCF will be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He encouraged Rajasthan’s farmers to expand cultivation of these pulses, emphasizing that this would support India’s mission of achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds.

Historic Step Toward a Just and Prosperous India

Calling the implementation of the new criminal laws a “historic moment in India’s democratic journey”, Shri Amit Shah said the reforms mark the end of colonial legal legacy and the beginning of a truly citizen-centric justice system.

With robust economic initiatives, legal modernization, and social welfare projects, Rajasthan stands at the forefront of India’s dual pursuit of justice and development—a model for the nation’s future progress.