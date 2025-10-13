Left Menu

Tommy Robinson's Trial: Billionaire Backing Amid Counter-Terrorism Charges

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, faces trial for refusing to provide his phone PIN under counter-terrorism laws. He claims Elon Musk is funding his defense. Known for anti-migration rallies, he argues persecution, while detractors view him as a far-right agitator.

Updated: 13-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:36 IST
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely recognized by his pseudonym Tommy Robinson, entered the courtroom on Monday, accused of withholding his phone password from police. This act allegedly defies counter-terrorism legislation. Notably, billionaire Elon Musk is reported to be financing his legal representation.

These assertions, made by Yaxley-Lennon in a video released before his trial commenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court, highlight Musk's involvement, citing his guest appearance via videolink at a prominent rally. Prosecutor Jo Morris noted Yaxley-Lennon's July 2024 detention during border security checks in England.

The officer's unease arose from Yaxley-Lennon's luxurious car and his evasive behavior. Although Yaxley-Lennon refused to share his PIN, citing journalistic privilege, his critics argue he is a provocateur with previous convictions. The trial is set to conclude shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

