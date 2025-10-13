Ministry of Minority Affairs Launches ₹27.16 Cr Centre for Jain Studies at DAVV

In a major step toward the preservation and promotion of India’s heritage and classical languages, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, is supporting universities across the country in establishing Centres of Excellence under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK). These Centres are envisioned to serve as national hubs for advanced research, documentation, translation, and digitization of ancient knowledge systems, helping preserve India’s civilizational legacy while integrating it with modern educational frameworks.

As part of this national initiative, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, hosted a National Seminar on “Jainism and Indian Knowledge System”, marking the formal launch of its Centre for Jain Studies. The Centre, approved at a cost of ₹27.16 crore, will focus on research, digitization, and dissemination of Jain philosophy, literature, and cultural heritage.

The event was graced by Shri Inder Singh Parmar, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, and Shri Ram Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Preserving Ancient Wisdom in the Digital Age

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding India’s rich philosophical and linguistic traditions. He noted that the establishment of Centres of Excellence under PMJVK reflects a strategic effort to ensure that heritage languages and traditional knowledge systems not only survive but thrive in the 21st century.

“India’s ancient languages such as Pali, Prakrit, Avesta Pahlavi, and Sanskrit embody timeless wisdom and serve as pillars of our civilizational identity. Through these Centres, we are combining technology with tradition to ensure that this knowledge becomes globally accessible,” Dr. Kumar stated.

He urged the university to develop the Centre for Jain Studies into a Centre of Global Excellence, integrating modern technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital archiving tools for research and outreach. He highlighted how AI and machine learning can play transformative roles in preserving and analyzing ancient manuscripts, creating digital repositories, and enhancing access for scholars worldwide.

Jainism and the Indian Knowledge System

The National Seminar served as a multidisciplinary platform to explore the philosophical, ethical, and scientific dimensions of Jain thought and its relevance in the modern context. Eminent scholars, researchers, and students participated in discussions on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), focusing on how Jain philosophy aligns with contemporary discourses on sustainability, non-violence, and ethics.

Speakers underlined that Jainism’s core principles—Ahimsa (non-violence), Aparigraha (non-possession), and Anekantavada (pluralism)—remain deeply relevant in addressing present-day challenges such as climate change, social harmony, and ethical technology. The seminar also emphasized the need to document and digitize ancient Jain manuscripts housed in temples, monasteries, and private collections across India to make them accessible for global research.

Strengthening India’s Cultural and Academic Infrastructure

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has already established Centres of Excellence in other premier institutions, including:

University of Mumbai – for the study of Pali, Prakrit, and Avesta Pahlavi languages.

Gujarat University, Ahmedabad – for advanced research in Prakrit languages.

These Centres have been designed to foster academic collaboration, curriculum development, and translation projects, while promoting interdisciplinary research that connects India’s classical traditions with modern social sciences, linguistics, and digital humanities.

Through such initiatives, the Ministry seeks to revive the intellectual traditions of India’s diverse communities, promote intercultural understanding, and integrate traditional knowledge into modern pedagogy.

“Our goal is to make heritage research future-ready,” said Shri Ram Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. “The establishment of these Centres will not only safeguard ancient languages but also inspire a new generation of scholars to bridge traditional wisdom with contemporary innovation.”

A Vision for Inclusive Knowledge Development

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), traditionally focused on infrastructure and educational empowerment in minority-concentrated areas, has now expanded its mandate to include cultural and intellectual development initiatives. Under this framework, the creation of heritage-focused Centres in universities aims to bridge the gap between classical knowledge and modern academia, while ensuring inclusivity in national development.

The new Centre for Jain Studies at DAVV will undertake a wide range of activities including:

Translation and publication of Jain philosophical and literary works.

Digitization of rare manuscripts and creation of online repositories.

Academic exchanges and research collaborations with global institutions.

Workshops, seminars, and certificate courses in Jain studies and Indian philosophy.

Integration of digital tools and AI applications for heritage preservation.

By promoting this multidimensional approach, the Ministry envisions a vibrant academic ecosystem that upholds India’s pluralistic traditions while fostering innovation-driven education.

Toward a Global Centre of Excellence

During his visit to the DAVV campus, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar interacted with faculty members, researchers, and students, encouraging them to make the Centre a model of global excellence. He emphasized that Indore’s rich cultural legacy, combined with the university’s research capabilities, positions it ideally to become a national and international hub for Jain and Indic studies.

He also called for interdisciplinary collaboration with fields like computer science, linguistics, and philosophy to enhance the impact of the Centre’s work.

The event concluded with a collective affirmation of the need to preserve India’s linguistic diversity and philosophical heritage as integral components of national identity and sustainable development.

Reviving Heritage Through Knowledge

The establishment of the Centre for Jain Studies under PMJVK marks another milestone in the government’s broader mission to revitalize India’s classical knowledge systems. By combining traditional wisdom with digital innovation, these Centres of Excellence promise to transform ancient learning into accessible, research-driven, and globally recognized disciplines.

As India advances into the digital era, the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ initiative ensures that the voices of ancient civilizations—rooted in compassion, logic, and pluralism—continue to inspire generations to come.