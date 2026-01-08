Cong slams Indore collector for visiting RSS office, dubs him 'BJP worker'

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday slammed the collector of Indore for visiting the local office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Indore, the state's commercial capital and the country's cleanest city for almost a decade now, is in the news for six deaths due to water contamination in its Bhagirathpura area.

Collector Shivam Verma is working like a BJP worker, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said.

Verma, along with Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, had visited the ''Sudarshan'' office in Pant Vaidya Colony here on Wednesday night and discussed various issues, including the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy, with RSS Malwa prant pracharak Raj Mohan Singh, claimed Patwari. Pictures and videos of the visit went viral on social media.

''Bhargav took Verma to the RSS office. The collector has shown he is not an administrative officer. He is working as a BJP member. If you go to the offices of political parties while on duty, remember, Congress workers will correct your working style,'' Patwari said while addressing his colleagues in Sanwer.

''The collector should be working in his office, meeting with the chief secretary, and discussing matters with ministers and officials. People are dying in Indore, there is contaminated water everywhere, and the level of corruption is amazing and unimaginable. But, the collector is not working. He is going to the RSS office to mark his attendance for the BJP,'' Patwari alleged.

Verma could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

Amid claims by residents that 17 persons died due to water contamination, the MP government distributed compensation to 18 affected families on Tuesday.

Patwari himself had put the death toll at 20 in an X post.

