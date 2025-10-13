Left Menu

Teacher Arrested After Road Rage Incident with Former Minister in Jalore

In Jalore, a teacher was arrested for allegedly attacking former minister Govindram Meghwal's car after a minor road incident. The teacher reportedly stopped and confronted Meghwal's driver. The encounter escalated when Meghwal attempted to intervene, prompting the teacher to leave the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher from a government school in Jalore has been detained by the police following an alleged road rage incident involving former minister Govindram Meghwal. The altercation was sparked by a minor road mishap.

The incident took place near Tanu Hotel on Bagoda Road, within the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. According to the authorities, the teacher became furious when Meghwal's vehicle scraped against his car while overtaking.

The confrontation escalated when the teacher blocked Meghwal's car, addressed the driver harshly, and even allegedly struck the car window. Meghwal, who was in town for Congress's organizational meetings, was unharmed. Authorities confirmed the conflict involved no physical altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

