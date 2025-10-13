Teacher Arrested After Road Rage Incident with Former Minister in Jalore

A teacher from a government school in Jalore has been detained by the police following an alleged road rage incident involving former minister Govindram Meghwal. The altercation was sparked by a minor road mishap.

The incident took place near Tanu Hotel on Bagoda Road, within the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. According to the authorities, the teacher became furious when Meghwal's vehicle scraped against his car while overtaking.

The confrontation escalated when the teacher blocked Meghwal's car, addressed the driver harshly, and even allegedly struck the car window. Meghwal, who was in town for Congress's organizational meetings, was unharmed. Authorities confirmed the conflict involved no physical altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)