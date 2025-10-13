Left Menu

Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign for Pensioners

The Centre will lead a nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign from November 1-30 for pensioners across India. Covering 2,000 districts, the initiative includes collaboration with numerous banks and associations, aiming to reach pensioners in remote areas. India Post Payments Bank will offer doorstep services via its vast network.

Updated: 13-10-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is set to launch a nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign for pensioners from November 1 to 30, covering 2,000 districts and sub-divisional headquarters throughout India, as announced in a Monday official statement.

In collaboration with 19 pension disbursing banks, the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pensioners' Welfare Associations, and various government departments, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the initiative ensures outreach to pensioners even in the nation's remotest corners. The campaign marks the fourth such effort by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW).

IPPB will spearhead DLC camps in every district using its extensive network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks, providing doorstep DLC services to pensioners regardless of their banking affiliations. This year's campaign targets two crore DLCs, with a focus on face authentication technology to ensure universal coverage and ease of access for all pensioners.

