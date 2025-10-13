Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign for Pensioners

The Centre is set to launch a nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign for pensioners from November 1 to 30, covering 2,000 districts and sub-divisional headquarters throughout India, as announced in a Monday official statement.

In collaboration with 19 pension disbursing banks, the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pensioners' Welfare Associations, and various government departments, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the initiative ensures outreach to pensioners even in the nation's remotest corners. The campaign marks the fourth such effort by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW).

IPPB will spearhead DLC camps in every district using its extensive network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks, providing doorstep DLC services to pensioners regardless of their banking affiliations. This year's campaign targets two crore DLCs, with a focus on face authentication technology to ensure universal coverage and ease of access for all pensioners.

