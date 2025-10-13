Hamas Hostage Release Commitment Under Scrutiny
Israel's Defence Minister criticized Hamas's failure to meet commitments on the release and return of Israeli hostages. The agreement requires all hostages be handed over within 72 hours. Any delay by Hamas, which cited unknown burial sites as a challenge, will result in severe consequences.
On Monday, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz condemned the Palestinian militant group Hamas for failing to honor its commitment to return the bodies of Israeli hostages.
Katz declared in a post on platform X that any delays would be deemed a severe breach of the agreement, warranting a strong response.
According to the agreement, within 72 hours of military redeployment, Hamas is expected to release 48 hostages—20 living and 28 deceased—from Gaza to Israeli security forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
