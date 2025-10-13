Left Menu

Hamas Hostage Release Commitment Under Scrutiny

Israel's Defence Minister criticized Hamas's failure to meet commitments on the release and return of Israeli hostages. The agreement requires all hostages be handed over within 72 hours. Any delay by Hamas, which cited unknown burial sites as a challenge, will result in severe consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:36 IST
Hamas Hostage Release Commitment Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz condemned the Palestinian militant group Hamas for failing to honor its commitment to return the bodies of Israeli hostages.

Katz declared in a post on platform X that any delays would be deemed a severe breach of the agreement, warranting a strong response.

According to the agreement, within 72 hours of military redeployment, Hamas is expected to release 48 hostages—20 living and 28 deceased—from Gaza to Israeli security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

 India
2
Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries

Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries

 India
3
Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

 India
4
Hostage Hope: Stories of Survival Amidst War

Hostage Hope: Stories of Survival Amidst War

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025