Hamas Hostage Release Commitment Under Scrutiny

On Monday, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz condemned the Palestinian militant group Hamas for failing to honor its commitment to return the bodies of Israeli hostages.

Katz declared in a post on platform X that any delays would be deemed a severe breach of the agreement, warranting a strong response.

According to the agreement, within 72 hours of military redeployment, Hamas is expected to release 48 hostages—20 living and 28 deceased—from Gaza to Israeli security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)