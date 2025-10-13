Left Menu

Delhi High Court Considers Plea Against PFI Ban

The Delhi High Court deemed a plea by the Popular Front of India (PFI) challenging the Centre’s five-year ban as maintainable. The Centre banned PFI for alleged ties to terrorist groups and spreading communal hatred. The court will next hear the case in January 2026.

The Delhi High Court has decided that the plea from the Popular Front of India (PFI) challenging the Centre's five-year ban is maintainable. The court's bench, consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has issued a notice to the Centre to respond to the PFI's plea within six weeks.

The ban was enforced due to the PFI's alleged connections with global terrorist organizations like ISIS and its efforts to incite communal hatred across India. The bench stated that the court has jurisdiction to entertain a writ petition filed under Article 226 against the tribunal's decision passed under Section 4 of the UAPA Act.

The PFI disputed the March 2024 verdict of the tribunal that confirmed the Centre's decision. The Centre argued against the maintainability of the petition, claiming the order couldn't be challenged under Article 226 due to its issuance by a tribunal led by a high court judge. Over 150 alleged PFI associates faced detention or arrest during a nationwide crackdown in September 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

