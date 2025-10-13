Left Menu

Family Grudge: A Grisly Crime in Buidharpur

A young woman and her mother were arrested for allegedly murdering her grandmother in Buidharpur village. The 20-year-old, Khushi Kumari, reportedly attacked her elderly grandmother with an axe after years of mistreatment over her origins. The body was disposed of with the mother's assistance. Legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:15 IST
Family Grudge: A Grisly Crime in Buidharpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic family incident in Buidharpur village has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old woman and her mother. The two are accused of murdering the young woman's elderly grandmother with an axe.

The suspect, Khushi Kumari, allegedly attacked her grandmother, who had repeatedly mistreated her due to her origins. After the alleged attack, the mother-daughter duo concealed the body in a sack and transported it away from the village using a bicycle.

The police, suspecting foul play, launched an investigation, which led to the confession of the accused. Both women have been taken into custody, and the case is being thoroughly examined, as stated by Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastava.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

 India
2
Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

 India
3
Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025