Family Grudge: A Grisly Crime in Buidharpur
A young woman and her mother were arrested for allegedly murdering her grandmother in Buidharpur village. The 20-year-old, Khushi Kumari, reportedly attacked her elderly grandmother with an axe after years of mistreatment over her origins. The body was disposed of with the mother's assistance. Legal proceedings continue.
A tragic family incident in Buidharpur village has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old woman and her mother. The two are accused of murdering the young woman's elderly grandmother with an axe.
The suspect, Khushi Kumari, allegedly attacked her grandmother, who had repeatedly mistreated her due to her origins. After the alleged attack, the mother-daughter duo concealed the body in a sack and transported it away from the village using a bicycle.
The police, suspecting foul play, launched an investigation, which led to the confession of the accused. Both women have been taken into custody, and the case is being thoroughly examined, as stated by Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastava.
