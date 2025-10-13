Family Grudge: A Grisly Crime in Buidharpur

A tragic family incident in Buidharpur village has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old woman and her mother. The two are accused of murdering the young woman's elderly grandmother with an axe.

The suspect, Khushi Kumari, allegedly attacked her grandmother, who had repeatedly mistreated her due to her origins. After the alleged attack, the mother-daughter duo concealed the body in a sack and transported it away from the village using a bicycle.

The police, suspecting foul play, launched an investigation, which led to the confession of the accused. Both women have been taken into custody, and the case is being thoroughly examined, as stated by Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastava.

(With inputs from agencies.)