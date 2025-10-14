Odisha CM Assures Support to Durgapur Gang Rape Survivor
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi talked with the 23-year-old survivor of a gang rape incident and assured her of full support. The MBBS student was allegedly attacked by five individuals in Durgapur. Majhi pledged assistance for her medical education and promised strong action against the perpetrators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-10-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 08:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reached out to the 23-year-old gang rape survivor from Durgapur, pledging comprehensive support over a phone call.
The survivor, an MBBS student, endured the assault by allegedly five attackers. Majhi assured her family of their backing and promised rigorous legal action against those culpable.
The CM vowed to assist in transferring her to a medical college in Odisha and directed the Odisha State Commission for Women to maintain pressure for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Commission Calls for Swift Justice in Durgapur Gangrape Case
Political Tensions Rise Over Durgapur Gang Rape Case as Leaders Trade Accusations
Reconstruction Efforts Underway in Durgapur Medical Student's Case
Outrage in Durgapur: Calls for Accountability After Student's Assault
Odisha CM Vows Support for Durgapur Gang-Rape Survivor