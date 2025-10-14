Odisha CM Assures Support to Durgapur Gang Rape Survivor

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reached out to the 23-year-old gang rape survivor from Durgapur, pledging comprehensive support over a phone call.

The survivor, an MBBS student, endured the assault by allegedly five attackers. Majhi assured her family of their backing and promised rigorous legal action against those culpable.

The CM vowed to assist in transferring her to a medical college in Odisha and directed the Odisha State Commission for Women to maintain pressure for justice.

