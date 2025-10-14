Supreme Court to Address Judicial Stagnation

The Supreme Court will commence hearings from October 28 on critical issues linked to determining seniority within the higher judiciary's cadre.

Led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, the five-judge Constitution bench will tackle various aspects of career stagnation affecting lower judicial officers nationwide, including potential references to a larger bench.

Amidst divergent views from high courts and state governments, the Supreme Court seeks to devise a comprehensive strategy to address limited promotional opportunities for judicial officers, countering concerns of unjust disadvantages against directly recruited district judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)