Constable's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos In Pune

A late-night accident in Pune's Ranjangaon area saw six individuals injured after a police constable, identified as Hemant Iname, drove his car under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday, as Iname was returning home post duty. His vehicle plowed into pedestrians and two motorcycles, resulting in multiple injuries.

Iname was found intoxicated at the scene and was subsequently assaulted by nearby residents. Authorities have filed a case based on witness statements, and blood samples have been taken to ascertain his alcohol levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)