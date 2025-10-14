Constable's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos In Pune
A police constable, Hemant Iname, injured six people during a late-night accident in Pune's Ranjangaon area. Driving under the influence, he lost control and hit pedestrians and motorcycles. Iname, in plain clothes, faced public backlash. A case was filed, and his blood was tested for alcohol.
A late-night accident in Pune's Ranjangaon area saw six individuals injured after a police constable, identified as Hemant Iname, drove his car under the influence of alcohol.
The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday, as Iname was returning home post duty. His vehicle plowed into pedestrians and two motorcycles, resulting in multiple injuries.
Iname was found intoxicated at the scene and was subsequently assaulted by nearby residents. Authorities have filed a case based on witness statements, and blood samples have been taken to ascertain his alcohol levels.
