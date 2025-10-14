Left Menu

Protest Sparks Tensions in Navi Mumbai Over Power Outage

A protest involving 110 people erupted in Navi Mumbai due to a prolonged power outage. The demonstration took place outside the Rabale police station, leading to a registered FIR. Four individuals allegedly incited unlawful gathering through WhatsApp messages, prompting a road blockade and slogans.

Thane | Updated: 14-10-2025
  • India

A protest involving over a hundred residents unfolded in Navi Mumbai in response to a prolonged power outage, prompting authorities to register a case against the demonstrators, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Saturday into early Sunday at the Rabale police station following a three-day power failure, sparking frustration among the locals. As a result, an FIR was filed against 110 individuals, with 13 identified so far. A probe is currently ongoing, and arrests have yet to be made.

The FIR alleges that four main accused distributed WhatsApp messages that led to the unlawful assembly outside the police station, where protestors reportedly blocked roads and shouted slogans against the electricity disruption. Officials continue to investigate the matter.

