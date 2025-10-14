Delhi Waives Water Bill Penalties, Offers Huge Relief

In a major relief effort for residents, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a comprehensive waiver on overdue water bill surcharges totaling over Rs 11,000 crore. The announcement, made on Tuesday, promises substantial financial relief to domestic consumers until January 31, 2026.

During a press briefing, Gupta elaborated on the government's decision: domestic users will enjoy a 100% surcharge waiver up to the end of January 2026. Following this, a 70% waiver will persist until March 2026. This initiative is part of a broader government effort to alleviate financial strains on households.

Further relief is offered through a significant reduction in conversion charges for illegal water connections, slashing the costs from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,000 for domestic users. Non-domestic users see a reduction to Rs 5,000 from Rs 61,000. Currently, 29 lakh unauthorized connections exist, contributing to a substantial Rs 87,589 crore in outstanding water bills, a sum largely composed of surcharges.

