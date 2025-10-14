Corruption Unveiled in Azamgarh Jail: Superintendent Suspended

The Prison Administration and Reform Services department has suspended Aditya Kumar, Superintendent of Azamgarh District Jail, due to alleged financial misconduct. This follows after four persons were charged with defrauding the government through signature forgery, according to official statements released on Tuesday.

In a decision made on Monday night, authorities cited Kumar's inability to perform his official duties adequately as the main reason for his suspension. Investigations revealed illicit withdrawals from the jail's Canara Bank account, held between January 2024 and October 2025, believed to involve Kumar.

Officials also charged Ramjeet Yadav, out on bail for a different crime, for spearheading the fraud with three accomplices by exploiting his knowledge of jail procedures. The charade unraveled after a suspicious bank withdrawal prompted a comprehensive investigation, uncovering substantial fund mismanagement within the jail's finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)