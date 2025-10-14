Deputy Minister Mhlauli Hosts G20 Student Dialogue at Motheo TVET College

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, is leading an important G20 Youth Dialogue today at the Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein, Free State, as part of a nationwide G20 awareness outreach programme. The event, organized by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with various government and non-government stakeholders, aims to engage South Africa’s youth on the country’s priorities during its G20 Presidency and their role in shaping a more inclusive, equitable global future.

Empowering Youth Through G20 Awareness

The G20 dialogue series, spearheaded by the Presidency and GCIS, seeks to broaden understanding among young South Africans about the significance of the G20 platform, South Africa’s policy priorities within it, and how these global engagements link to domestic development goals.

“This programme will kick-start with an information exhibition wherein identified Government and non-government organisations will provide services and information to the students at the Motheo TVET College,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The information exhibition includes stalls from various government departments, development agencies, and youth empowerment organizations, offering resources on skills training, entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and international opportunities.

Through these outreach efforts, the Presidency aims to promote civic participation and global awareness among students, encouraging them to become active contributors to South Africa’s growth story and its voice on the global stage.

Youth-Centered Engagement in G20 Presidency

The Motheo TVET College dialogue follows a successful engagement held in September 2025 at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, where Deputy Minister Mhlauli addressed hundreds of students. At that session, she emphasized that South Africa’s G20 Presidency will prioritize inclusion, equity, and sustainable development, echoing the national commitment to “leave no one behind.”

“Our G20 Presidency is not just a matter of diplomatic engagement; it is about ensuring that the young people of South Africa and Africa see themselves as active participants in global transformation,” Mhlauli said at the WSU event. “We will use this platform to build a more inclusive and prosperous Africa, and a better world where youth voices shape global policy outcomes.”

Focus Areas: Inclusion, Skills, and Economic Growth

The Deputy Minister’s ongoing dialogues across the country reflect the government’s focus on youth empowerment, economic inclusion, and global citizenship. The sessions encourage students to explore how global economic policies and frameworks, like those discussed within the G20, impact issues such as education, employment, climate action, and technology access at the local level.

At the Motheo TVET College event, Deputy Minister Mhlauli is expected to discuss key priorities under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, including:

Youth skills development through vocational training and innovation;

Bridging the digital divide to ensure equitable access to technology;

Sustainable economic growth that empowers small enterprises and rural economies;

Climate resilience and food security to protect vulnerable communities; and

Gender inclusion as a cornerstone of social and economic progress.

Bringing Government Closer to the Youth

The G20 awareness outreach programme is designed to make governance and global affairs accessible to ordinary citizens, particularly young people who often feel distant from international diplomacy. By engaging students directly, GCIS and the Presidency aim to demystify South Africa’s global role, showing how international cooperation translates into local benefits such as investment in education, skills development, and job creation.

The programme also seeks to highlight the importance of public participation in shaping national priorities under the G20 agenda, reinforcing the government’s message that South Africa’s international leadership must be rooted in domestic inclusion and development.

Linking Local Action to Global Outcomes

The outreach is part of a year-long series of dialogues, exhibitions, and community engagements scheduled to take place at universities, TVET colleges, and youth centers nationwide. Each event is tailored to connect young South Africans to the themes of global cooperation, sustainable development, and innovation that underpin South Africa’s G20 agenda.

Officials from the GCIS have emphasized that the Presidency wants to ensure that South Africa’s G20 leadership is people-centered, promoting collaboration across government, civil society, and academia.

“The G20 platform offers us a unique opportunity to align our domestic priorities with global development goals,” said a GCIS representative. “We want our youth to understand that South Africa’s leadership at the G20 is ultimately about expanding opportunities, creating jobs, and ensuring a fairer world.”

South Africa’s G20 Presidency: A Focus on Africa’s Development

South Africa’s Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) in 2025 marks a pivotal moment in its diplomatic and economic engagement. As the first African nation to lead the G20 since its founding in 1999, South Africa has placed Africa’s development, global equity, and sustainable transformation at the center of its agenda.

The Presidency’s priorities include accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), reforming global financial systems, and mobilizing climate finance for developing nations. Under the theme “Inclusive Growth for a Sustainable Future”, South Africa aims to champion fair trade, equitable investment, and digital innovation that benefits all nations.

Inspiring a Generation of Global Citizens

The Bloemfontein dialogue reflects the Presidency’s broader mission to engage young South Africans in shaping the country’s future within the global community. Deputy Minister Mhlauli has consistently emphasized that young people are central to achieving the government’s long-term vision of an inclusive, skills-driven, and globally competitive economy.

“As we hold the G20 Presidency, it is essential that young people see themselves not as spectators but as key players in the journey toward shared prosperity,” Mhlauli said in a recent address. “Their energy, innovation, and ideas will define the South Africa we build — one that thrives at home and stands tall on the world stage.”

Looking Ahead

As the G20 dialogue series continues through the rest of 2025, similar youth-focused engagements will be hosted across all provinces. The Presidency has indicated that outcomes from these dialogues will help shape South Africa’s domestic development strategies and G20 advocacy, ensuring that policies remain grounded in the needs and aspirations of its young population.

Through this initiative, the government hopes to create a bridge between local youth aspirations and global opportunities, inspiring a generation of informed, engaged, and empowered citizens ready to lead in both national and international arenas.