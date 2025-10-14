Ayodhya's New Guardian: NSG Hub to Enhance Security

The Indian government is set to establish a new regional hub for the National Security Guard (NSG) in Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced recently. This development marks a significant expansion of the 'Black Cat' commando force's operational capabilities across the nation.

Ayodhya's new hub will be the sixth of its kind for the NSG, adding to installations already operational in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Gandhinagar. With this, the force aims to improve response times and efficiency during emergencies, especially in high-stakes anti-terror operations.

The initiative comes as part of a broader strategic upgrade aimed at enhancing the proficiency and reach of the NSG, a force renowned for its rapid and effective counter-terrorism actions. As announced by Shah, this expansion underscores the government's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)