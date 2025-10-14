Left Menu

Ayodhya's New Guardian: NSG Hub to Enhance Security

The Indian government plans to establish a new NSG regional hub in Ayodhya, enhancing the force's ability to quickly respond to emergencies. This will be the sixth hub, joining existing locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Gandhinagar. This initiative is part of broader improvements for the NSG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manesar | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:58 IST
Ayodhya's New Guardian: NSG Hub to Enhance Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to establish a new regional hub for the National Security Guard (NSG) in Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced recently. This development marks a significant expansion of the 'Black Cat' commando force's operational capabilities across the nation.

Ayodhya's new hub will be the sixth of its kind for the NSG, adding to installations already operational in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Gandhinagar. With this, the force aims to improve response times and efficiency during emergencies, especially in high-stakes anti-terror operations.

The initiative comes as part of a broader strategic upgrade aimed at enhancing the proficiency and reach of the NSG, a force renowned for its rapid and effective counter-terrorism actions. As announced by Shah, this expansion underscores the government's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

 India
2
Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

 India
3
India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

 India
4
Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025