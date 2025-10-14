Bengaluru's Cyber Falsehoods: The Digital Arrest Scam Unveiled

The Bengaluru police have dismantled a fraudulent operation targeting American citizens, known as the 'Digital Arrest' scam. The police revealed on Tuesday that 16 individuals from a fake business process outsourcing (BPO) outfit have been captured.

The perpetrators operated under the guise of Cybits Solutions Private Limited, a faux BPO company designed for cybercrime. They recruited unsuspecting individuals online, disguising their operation as a legitimate employment opportunity while training them in fraud.

The gang netted personal information online, posing as law enforcement officials to threaten individuals into transferring money. The victims were falsely accused of involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering, using fabricated arrest warrants and police identifications to validate their intimidation tactics.