Left Menu

Bengaluru's Cyber Falsehoods: The Digital Arrest Scam Unveiled

A fake BPO in Bengaluru targeted American citizens using a 'Digital Arrest' scam by pretending to be law enforcement officials. The fraudsters coerced victims into paying money, using threats of drug charges and money laundering. Sixteen individuals related to the scam have been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:18 IST
Bengaluru's Cyber Falsehoods: The Digital Arrest Scam Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru police have dismantled a fraudulent operation targeting American citizens, known as the 'Digital Arrest' scam. The police revealed on Tuesday that 16 individuals from a fake business process outsourcing (BPO) outfit have been captured.

The perpetrators operated under the guise of Cybits Solutions Private Limited, a faux BPO company designed for cybercrime. They recruited unsuspecting individuals online, disguising their operation as a legitimate employment opportunity while training them in fraud.

The gang netted personal information online, posing as law enforcement officials to threaten individuals into transferring money. The victims were falsely accused of involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering, using fabricated arrest warrants and police identifications to validate their intimidation tactics.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

 India
2
Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

 India
3
India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

 India
4
Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025