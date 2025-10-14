Tensions Reignite: Gaza's Fierce Power Struggle and Unyielding Ceasefire Challenges

In Gaza, Hamas fighters are visibly consolidating power by executing those accused of collaboration with Israeli forces. This development defies Israel's stance that peace cannot prevail until these militants are disarmed, further complicating efforts under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.

Although Israeli forces have partially withdrawn under a ceasefire, violence continues to erupt. Residents of Gaza are caught in between, struggling with unmet promises of increased aid deliveries, while Israeli air strikes claim further lives amid the fragile truce.

As Trump heralds a 'historic dawn' in the Middle East, the path to a lasting peace appears riddled with obstacles. While aid trickles into the devastated territory, the need for a comprehensive resolution remains urgent, alongside the sorrow of hostages' families awaiting closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)