Tensions Reignite: Gaza's Fierce Power Struggle and Unyielding Ceasefire Challenges

Hamas fighters have increased their presence in Gaza, executing alleged collaborators amid fragile ceasefire conditions. Israeli pullback sees intermittent violence. Trump's peace plan faces hurdles with unmet aid needs and territorial control issues. Gaza is ravaged, civilians await aid as Hamas regains control post-truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Gaza, Hamas fighters are visibly consolidating power by executing those accused of collaboration with Israeli forces. This development defies Israel's stance that peace cannot prevail until these militants are disarmed, further complicating efforts under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.

Although Israeli forces have partially withdrawn under a ceasefire, violence continues to erupt. Residents of Gaza are caught in between, struggling with unmet promises of increased aid deliveries, while Israeli air strikes claim further lives amid the fragile truce.

As Trump heralds a 'historic dawn' in the Middle East, the path to a lasting peace appears riddled with obstacles. While aid trickles into the devastated territory, the need for a comprehensive resolution remains urgent, alongside the sorrow of hostages' families awaiting closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

