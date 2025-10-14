Tensions Reignite: Gaza's Fierce Power Struggle and Unyielding Ceasefire Challenges
Hamas fighters have increased their presence in Gaza, executing alleged collaborators amid fragile ceasefire conditions. Israeli pullback sees intermittent violence. Trump's peace plan faces hurdles with unmet aid needs and territorial control issues. Gaza is ravaged, civilians await aid as Hamas regains control post-truce.
In Gaza, Hamas fighters are visibly consolidating power by executing those accused of collaboration with Israeli forces. This development defies Israel's stance that peace cannot prevail until these militants are disarmed, further complicating efforts under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.
Although Israeli forces have partially withdrawn under a ceasefire, violence continues to erupt. Residents of Gaza are caught in between, struggling with unmet promises of increased aid deliveries, while Israeli air strikes claim further lives amid the fragile truce.
As Trump heralds a 'historic dawn' in the Middle East, the path to a lasting peace appears riddled with obstacles. While aid trickles into the devastated territory, the need for a comprehensive resolution remains urgent, alongside the sorrow of hostages' families awaiting closure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis
Rafah Crossing Closure: Impact on Gaza Aid
Pakistan's Commitment to Palestinian Statehood: A Landmark Moment in Middle East Policy
Complex Operation: Repatriating Remains Amidst Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Heightened Security Measures as Italy Faces Israel in Tense World Cup Qualifier