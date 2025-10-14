Swift Justice: Unani Doctor Charged for Molestation
A Unani doctor in Thane district has been charged for allegedly molesting a female patient. The alleged incident took place at the doctor's clinic, leading to swift legal action, with a charge sheet filed within 24 hours. The case will proceed in a fast-track court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a swift legal turn, police in Thane district have filed a charge sheet against a Unani practitioner implicated in the molestation of a 26-year-old woman at his clinic.
The incident allegedly occurred on a Sunday, as the female teacher visited the clinic of Dr. Salim Mohammad Sami Khan in Bhiwandi.
Authorities registered the case under relevant sections and hastened the process for trial in a fast-track court, aiming to ensure timely justice for the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement