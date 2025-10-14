Swift Justice: Unani Doctor Charged for Molestation

In a swift legal turn, police in Thane district have filed a charge sheet against a Unani practitioner implicated in the molestation of a 26-year-old woman at his clinic.

The incident allegedly occurred on a Sunday, as the female teacher visited the clinic of Dr. Salim Mohammad Sami Khan in Bhiwandi.

Authorities registered the case under relevant sections and hastened the process for trial in a fast-track court, aiming to ensure timely justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)