Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: A Zero Tolerance Success Story

Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified its crackdown on criminals under the government's zero-tolerance policy. Over 15,726 encounters in eight years resulted in 256 criminals eliminated and 31,960 arrests. This reflects a strong commitment to law enforcement and public safety, bolstering the state’s reputation as fear-free.

Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a determined offensive against criminals, leading to a string of arrests and neutralisations in numerous encounters over the past 20 days, according to a state government announcement Tuesday.

In a significant development, the police shot dead a criminal named Shehzad alias Nikki, who was involved in a grievous crime against a minor, and carried a Rs 25,000 bounty. This action was part of Mission Shakti 5.0. Authorities had previously taken decisive steps against those responsible for a firing outside actress Disha Patani's Bareilly residence.

Since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office, police operations have become relentless, conducting 15,726 encounters resulting in the arrest of over 31,960 criminals. The force's zero-tolerance stance has not only ensured public safety but also significantly improved Uttar Pradesh's law and order image nationwide.

