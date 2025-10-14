Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Will: Feminine Pronouns Spark Controversy

Karisma Kapoor's children are challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will, questioning its authenticity due to the use of feminine pronouns. They argue that he couldn't have drafted the will, worth Rs 30,000 crore. The court will continue the hearing on this contentious matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:59 IST
Karisma Kapoor's children have raised questions over the authenticity of their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will, claiming it contains feminine pronouns, suggesting it couldn't have been drafted by him. The controversy was aired in Delhi High Court, revealing discrepancies fundamental to the document's credibility.

The counsel for Samaira and Kiaan Raj highlighted the use of 'she' and 'her' in critical sections of the will, arguing that Sunjay Kapur could not have signed it while in sound mind. The will, allegedly worth Rs 30,000 crore, has become a focal point in the family's legal drama, with accusations of forgery being made against stepmother Priya Kapur.

Adding further intrigue to the dispute, the court proceedings revealed claims of misspellings in the document and an inappropriate distribution of assets. With accusations of forgery and alleged financial discrepancies, the court has been called to analyze evidence critically. Proceedings are set to continue, promising further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

