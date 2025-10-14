Left Menu

Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

A Madagascar army colonel, Michael Randrianirina, announced on Tuesday that the military has taken control of the island nation following anti-government protests led by Gen Z demonstrators. The move occurred after President Andry Rajoelina fled the country amidst growing tensions.

Colonel Randrianirina confirmed on national radio that the military was now in power, with all governmental institutions dissolved except for the lower house of parliament. The parliament had voted to impeach President Rajoelina just minutes before the military's takeover was declared.

The situation unfolds as Madagascar witnesses rising political unrest, spearheaded by young protesters demanding systemic changes. This development marks a significant shift in the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

