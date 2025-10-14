Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil
Colonel Michael Randrianirina announced that the Madagascar military assumed control of the nation following President Andry Rajoelina's departure. The military has dissolved all institutions except the lower house of parliament, which voted for Rajoelina's impeachment before the military's declaration of power.
A Madagascar army colonel, Michael Randrianirina, announced on Tuesday that the military has taken control of the island nation following anti-government protests led by Gen Z demonstrators. The move occurred after President Andry Rajoelina fled the country amidst growing tensions.
Colonel Randrianirina confirmed on national radio that the military was now in power, with all governmental institutions dissolved except for the lower house of parliament. The parliament had voted to impeach President Rajoelina just minutes before the military's takeover was declared.
The situation unfolds as Madagascar witnesses rising political unrest, spearheaded by young protesters demanding systemic changes. This development marks a significant shift in the nation's political landscape.
