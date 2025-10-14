Deputy Minister Mhlauli to Lead Second DDM Coordination Meeting in Northern Cape

As part of the government’s ongoing commitment to improve service delivery and enhance coordination among the three spheres of government — national, provincial, and local — Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will preside over the Second District Development Model (DDM) Meeting in the Northern Cape. The event will take place on Wednesday at the Frances Baard District Municipality Lecture Rooms.

Strengthening the “One District, One Plan” Vision

The DDM is a key initiative aimed at fostering integrated planning and execution across all levels of government. It seeks to align development priorities, improve accountability, and ensure that resources are utilized effectively to deliver tangible benefits to citizens under the “One District, One Plan” framework.

According to the Presidency, this meeting will serve as an important platform to review progress on the implementation of the Frances Baard District’s One Plan, assess the status of catalytic projects currently under execution, and identify any emerging challenges requiring multi-sectoral solutions.

“The engagement will review progress on the implementation of the District One Plan, assess catalytic projects under execution, and identify emerging challenges that require multi-sectoral intervention,” said the Presidency in a statement. “The session will also set out the roadmap towards Imbizos in the district and ensure that government programmes respond effectively to developmental priorities.”

Evaluating Progress and Catalytic Projects

The meeting will feature detailed presentations from implementing departments and agencies, showcasing both achievements and constraints encountered in the rollout of key DDM initiatives. Among the focal areas are infrastructure development, economic transformation, social services delivery, and environmental sustainability. Particular attention is expected to be given to catalytic projects — large-scale initiatives designed to unlock growth and improve livelihoods, such as urban renewal, housing, and local economic development programmes.

Collaboration Across Government Spheres

Deputy Minister Mhlauli will be joined by Northern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Limakatso Koloi, and Executive Mayor of the Frances Baard District Municipality, Wende Marekwa, alongside senior officials from provincial and local government structures. Their collective aim is to deepen cooperation, monitor progress, and ensure that the District One Plan remains responsive to community needs. The meeting will also finalize plans for upcoming district Imbizos, which are public engagement platforms designed to strengthen government-community dialogue.

A Step Toward Better Service Delivery

The DDM approach, first introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, continues to serve as a strategic instrument for overcoming fragmented governance. Through a single, coordinated plan for each district and metro, the model seeks to streamline government efforts, reduce duplication, and enhance accountability.

By convening this second meeting, Deputy Minister Mhlauli is reinforcing government’s dedication to building cohesive, efficient, and people-centered governance structures that can effectively deliver on South Africa’s developmental goals.