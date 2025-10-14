Left Menu

Deputy Minister Mhlauli to Lead Second DDM Coordination Meeting in Northern Cape

The DDM approach, first introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, continues to serve as a strategic instrument for overcoming fragmented governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:01 IST
Deputy Minister Mhlauli to Lead Second DDM Coordination Meeting in Northern Cape
The DDM approach, first introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, continues to serve as a strategic instrument for overcoming fragmented governance. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As part of the government’s ongoing commitment to improve service delivery and enhance coordination among the three spheres of government — national, provincial, and local — Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will preside over the Second District Development Model (DDM) Meeting in the Northern Cape. The event will take place on Wednesday at the Frances Baard District Municipality Lecture Rooms.

Strengthening the “One District, One Plan” Vision

The DDM is a key initiative aimed at fostering integrated planning and execution across all levels of government. It seeks to align development priorities, improve accountability, and ensure that resources are utilized effectively to deliver tangible benefits to citizens under the “One District, One Plan” framework.

According to the Presidency, this meeting will serve as an important platform to review progress on the implementation of the Frances Baard District’s One Plan, assess the status of catalytic projects currently under execution, and identify any emerging challenges requiring multi-sectoral solutions.

“The engagement will review progress on the implementation of the District One Plan, assess catalytic projects under execution, and identify emerging challenges that require multi-sectoral intervention,” said the Presidency in a statement. “The session will also set out the roadmap towards Imbizos in the district and ensure that government programmes respond effectively to developmental priorities.”

Evaluating Progress and Catalytic Projects

The meeting will feature detailed presentations from implementing departments and agencies, showcasing both achievements and constraints encountered in the rollout of key DDM initiatives. Among the focal areas are infrastructure development, economic transformation, social services delivery, and environmental sustainability. Particular attention is expected to be given to catalytic projects — large-scale initiatives designed to unlock growth and improve livelihoods, such as urban renewal, housing, and local economic development programmes.

Collaboration Across Government Spheres

Deputy Minister Mhlauli will be joined by Northern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Limakatso Koloi, and Executive Mayor of the Frances Baard District Municipality, Wende Marekwa, alongside senior officials from provincial and local government structures. Their collective aim is to deepen cooperation, monitor progress, and ensure that the District One Plan remains responsive to community needs. The meeting will also finalize plans for upcoming district Imbizos, which are public engagement platforms designed to strengthen government-community dialogue.

A Step Toward Better Service Delivery

The DDM approach, first introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, continues to serve as a strategic instrument for overcoming fragmented governance. Through a single, coordinated plan for each district and metro, the model seeks to streamline government efforts, reduce duplication, and enhance accountability.

By convening this second meeting, Deputy Minister Mhlauli is reinforcing government’s dedication to building cohesive, efficient, and people-centered governance structures that can effectively deliver on South Africa’s developmental goals.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

 India
4
Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025