Major Progress in Clearing Sunken and Abandoned Vessels at Western Cape Harbours

The South African government has reported significant progress in the removal of sunken and abandoned vessels from harbours across the Western Cape — a vital step toward improving marine safety, environmental protection, and economic revitalisation in the region.

Speaking on Tuesday, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, said the initiative is part of the Department’s broader effort to restore the functionality and sustainability of the province’s Proclaimed Fishing Harbours, including Lamberts Bay, St Helena Bay, Saldanha Bay, Hout Bay, and Gordon’s Bay.

Tackling Environmental and Safety Hazards

Dr George highlighted that the removal of wrecks is essential for addressing long-standing environmental and navigational risks. Many of these wrecks have leaked pollutants such as oil and other hazardous materials into the water, endangering marine life and local ecosystems. Moreover, abandoned vessels often obstruct navigation routes, posing safety threats to fishing and tourism vessels operating in the harbours.

“The removal of these wrecks is a critical step in addressing the environmental and safety risks posed by sunken and abandoned vessels, which constitute approximately 90% of such wrecks in Hout Bay Harbour,” said the Minister.

By clearing these vessels, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is also freeing up valuable mooring and berthing space, directly responding to requests from the fishing industry for improved access to harbour infrastructure. This, the Minister said, will help stimulate economic activity and create new job opportunities in coastal communities through vessel maintenance, construction, and related industries.

Scope of the Cleanup Operation

A total of 37 vessels have been identified across the five targeted harbours — including 17 abandoned and 20 sunken ships. To date, six vessels have been voluntarily removed by their owners, leaving 31 still slated for removal.

In Hout Bay, which represents the largest concentration of wrecks, 25 vessels were identified, with 23 still awaiting removal. The salvage operations for the vessels Edelweiss and African Unity have been ongoing for five days. Although initially expected to take three days, the discovery of an additional unidentified vessel beneath one of the wrecks extended the process.

“Despite unforeseen challenges, the successful progress in removing sunken and abandoned vessels across our Western Cape harbours is a testament to our dedication to ensuring safe and sustainable fishing harbours,” Dr George said. “These efforts not only mitigate environmental and navigational risks but also create opportunities for economic growth by freeing up valuable mooring space.”

Collaboration and Oversight

The DFFE is working closely with the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) to ensure the removals comply with the Wreck and Salvage Act (Act No. 94 of 1996). SAMSA is responsible for issuing directives to vessel owners and overseeing the safe execution of salvage operations.

“The collaborative efforts of our teams, SAMSA, and vessel owners are driving transformative change in our fishing harbours. We are committed to sustaining this momentum to ensure our harbours remain safe, functional, and economically vibrant,” said Dr George.

Teams have successfully pumped water from submerged vessels, while divers are sealing hull breaches to ensure stability during retrieval. Once refloated, the vessels are being moved to designated salvage areas for disposal or rehabilitation.

Detailed Progress by Harbour

Hout Bay Harbour: 25 vessels identified; 10 scheduled for lifting by end of 2025. Additional vessels including Merlin, Blue Boat, and Spes Nova are planned for removal by October 2025, while Grant and another Spes Nova are targeted for December 2025. Discussions are ongoing for the removal of SA 4256, C. Bull, Nico’s, Roly Poly, Royal Duke, Brilliant, Lucky Too, Teal, and two dinghies by November 2025. The owner of the White Boat has pledged to repair and donate the vessel to Small-Scale Fisheries Co-operatives .

Gordon’s Bay Harbour: Of the four identified vessels, three have been addressed, with the sunken Dolphin scheduled for removal by a local diving school as part of a training programme by October 2025.

Lamberts Bay Harbour: Two vessels identified — Getruide ADF 549 (sunken) and James Archer (abandoned) — are awaiting directives from SAMSA, with removals expected later in 2025.

St Helena Bay Harbour: Two vessels — Arizon II and Anna SH1451P — are pending removal, with SAMSA set to issue directives.

Saldanha Bay Harbour: Four sunken vessels — Benguela Pride 350390, Petrie Hein 350553, OosterDAM 350481, and Angie V — are awaiting clearance orders for recovery and disposal.

Economic and Environmental Impact

According to the DFFE, the project’s dual objective is both environmental restoration and economic regeneration. By eliminating hazards and increasing harbour space, the Department expects to attract more commercial and artisanal fishing vessels, boost tourism-based activities, and create employment opportunities through ship repair and maintenance services.

The clearance of abandoned vessels also aligns with the government’s broader Oceans Economy Programme, part of the Operation Phakisa initiative, which seeks to unlock the economic potential of South Africa’s coastal and marine resources.

Looking Ahead

Dr George reaffirmed the Department’s intention to complete the removal of all identified wrecks by the end of 2025, marking a major milestone in restoring the Western Cape’s fishing harbours.

“In May, I called for the urgent removal of wrecked and abandoned vessels that pose significant risks to navigation, marine ecosystems, and the safety of coastal communities. We are now seeing the results of that call to action,” he said.

The DFFE, in partnership with SAMSA and local stakeholders, will continue to monitor harbour conditions and ensure that vessel owners are held accountable for abandoned property, reinforcing the message that South Africa’s harbours must remain safe, functional, and environmentally responsible.