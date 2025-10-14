Left Menu

IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

The IMF has cautioned against complacency in financial markets, highlighting risks from geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and overvalued assets which could lead to a market correction. The report also warns about the interconnectedness between banks and nonbank financial firms, and the potential systemic risks this poses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:47 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concerns over global markets becoming complacent about substantial risks, such as trade wars and geopolitical tensions. These factors, coupled with overpriced assets, could potentially lead to a volatile market correction, the IMF stated in its latest warning.

President Donald Trump's renewed threats of increasing tariffs on China exacerbated fears of an asset price correction, causing a significant sell-off in U.S. stocks and a sharp decline in Bitcoin. Despite this volatility, markets have shown resilience, bolstered by expectations of monetary easing across advanced economies. However, the IMF cautions that underlying market optimism may obscure the damaging impact of tariffs and high government debt levels.

The IMF highlights the growing interconnectedness between banks and less-regulated nonbank financial entities, warning that this could amplify financial shocks. The organization urges a comprehensive policy approach towards cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, which could undermine governmental currency control. The IMF also calls for fiscal adjustments to curb deficits and sustain stable bond markets.

