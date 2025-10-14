IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concerns over global markets becoming complacent about substantial risks, such as trade wars and geopolitical tensions. These factors, coupled with overpriced assets, could potentially lead to a volatile market correction, the IMF stated in its latest warning.

President Donald Trump's renewed threats of increasing tariffs on China exacerbated fears of an asset price correction, causing a significant sell-off in U.S. stocks and a sharp decline in Bitcoin. Despite this volatility, markets have shown resilience, bolstered by expectations of monetary easing across advanced economies. However, the IMF cautions that underlying market optimism may obscure the damaging impact of tariffs and high government debt levels.

The IMF highlights the growing interconnectedness between banks and less-regulated nonbank financial entities, warning that this could amplify financial shocks. The organization urges a comprehensive policy approach towards cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, which could undermine governmental currency control. The IMF also calls for fiscal adjustments to curb deficits and sustain stable bond markets.

