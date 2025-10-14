Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Shines with National Accolades: A Testament to Good Governance and Innovation

Arunachal Pradesh has been recognized nationally for its achievements in governance, innovation, health, and community engagement. The state earned top honors, including awards for governance and implementation of housing schemes, as well as recognition for environmental and public health initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:50 IST
Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as a national leader with its recent accolades for excellence in governance, innovation, and community engagement. The state's successes were highlighted by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who emphasized their commitment to inclusive development and transformative governance.

The northeastern state topped a national survey as the "Most Improved State in Governance" and received three prizes in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards. Its efforts in entrepreneurship were recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the India Innovation Index.

Arunachal Pradesh's environmental innovations and public health outreach also drew praise, with honors at the National Conference on e-Governance and the National Health Mission. Moving forward, the state aims to maintain its momentum through the "PEMA 3.0 Year of Reforms & Growth" initiative, focusing on sustainable governance and technology-driven services.

