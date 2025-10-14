Arunachal Pradesh Shines with National Accolades: A Testament to Good Governance and Innovation
Arunachal Pradesh has been recognized nationally for its achievements in governance, innovation, health, and community engagement. The state earned top honors, including awards for governance and implementation of housing schemes, as well as recognition for environmental and public health initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as a national leader with its recent accolades for excellence in governance, innovation, and community engagement. The state's successes were highlighted by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who emphasized their commitment to inclusive development and transformative governance.
The northeastern state topped a national survey as the "Most Improved State in Governance" and received three prizes in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards. Its efforts in entrepreneurship were recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the India Innovation Index.
Arunachal Pradesh's environmental innovations and public health outreach also drew praise, with honors at the National Conference on e-Governance and the National Health Mission. Moving forward, the state aims to maintain its momentum through the "PEMA 3.0 Year of Reforms & Growth" initiative, focusing on sustainable governance and technology-driven services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss Sparks Outrage at Local Health Centre
Agartala's Red Run: Raising Awareness for a Healthier Future
WHO and EU Join Forces to Boost Digital Health Systems in Sub-Saharan Africa
The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic
Navigating the Global Health Industry: Deals, Disruptions, and Regulatory Shifts