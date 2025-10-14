Iran Sentences French Citizens Amid Diplomatic Tensions

An Iranian court has sentenced two French citizens to a combined 63 years in prison on charges of espionage and national security, according to the country's judiciary. The individuals, identified as Cecile Kohler and Chuck Paris, have been detained since 2022.

The sentences, reported by Iran's Mizan news agency, can be contested at Iran's Supreme Court within 20 days. The court accused the two of collaborating with foreign intelligence, following their involvement in anti-government protests in Iran. France has criticized the charges as unfounded.

This development comes as tensions between Tehran and Paris rise, particularly with Iran's detainment practices of using foreign nationals as diplomatic leverage. Recent discussions for a possible prisoner swap between Iran and France add further complexity to the diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)