Left Menu

Iran Sentences French Citizens Amid Diplomatic Tensions

An Iranian court sentenced two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Chuck Paris, to a combined 63 years on charges of espionage and national security. These charges, deemed unjustified by France, could strain Tehran-Paris relations. The ruling can be appealed, as Iran uses Western detainees for diplomatic leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:04 IST
Iran Sentences French Citizens Amid Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Iranian court has sentenced two French citizens to a combined 63 years in prison on charges of espionage and national security, according to the country's judiciary. The individuals, identified as Cecile Kohler and Chuck Paris, have been detained since 2022.

The sentences, reported by Iran's Mizan news agency, can be contested at Iran's Supreme Court within 20 days. The court accused the two of collaborating with foreign intelligence, following their involvement in anti-government protests in Iran. France has criticized the charges as unfounded.

This development comes as tensions between Tehran and Paris rise, particularly with Iran's detainment practices of using foreign nationals as diplomatic leverage. Recent discussions for a possible prisoner swap between Iran and France add further complexity to the diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tension...

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global
3
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
4
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025