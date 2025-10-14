President Ramaphosa Reaffirms Zero Tolerance for Corruption in Government

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again underscored his administration’s unwavering stance against corruption, declaring that no member of the National Executive is above the law and that credible allegations against Cabinet Ministers must be fully investigated by competent authorities.

Speaking during a session of oral replies in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Cape Town on Tuesday, President Ramaphosa reiterated that any Cabinet member charged with corruption or serious crimes must vacate their position pending the outcome of the case.

Commitment to Rule of Law and Accountability

“The fight against corruption must be grounded in the rule of law and due process. Corruption must be rooted out in all its forms across society,” President Ramaphosa stated. He emphasised that government’s efforts to combat graft are based on strengthening the independence and capacity of law enforcement institutions and ensuring that no one escapes accountability.

Since assuming office in 2018, the President noted that his administration has prioritised rebuilding and resourcing institutions responsible for fighting corruption. These include the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Visible Results from Strengthened Institutions

“The results of these efforts are now plain to see,” Ramaphosa asserted, highlighting that the SIU, Hawks, and IDAC have made substantial progress in uncovering corruption, arresting suspects, and recovering stolen public assets.

“These bodies have shown that they do not fear to act. As we speak, senior figures in government, state-owned enterprises, and business are standing trial for alleged corruption,” he said.

He further mentioned the introduction of a tracking mechanism to ensure that all referrals from the SIU are properly implemented — a move aimed at ensuring follow-through and accountability in corruption cases.

Clarifying Relationship with Alleged Corruption Accused

During the same NCOP session, the President faced questions regarding his alleged connection to businessman Hangwani Maumela, who has been implicated in corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

President Ramaphosa dismissed the allegations as false and based on deliberate misrepresentation.

“My spokesperson, Mr Vincent Magwenya, addressed the media yesterday in response to a video and photograph that were circulated. He explained what my relationship, if any, is with this person,” Ramaphosa said.

He clarified that while he was married to Maumela’s aunt 47 years ago, the marriage ended 43 years ago. “When I was asked in 2022 whether I knew him, I said I did not know him because I had never encountered him, and that was gospel truth,” he added.

The President revealed that his first and only meeting with Maumela occurred in 2024 during a walk in his neighbourhood, long after the marriage had ended.

Support for Independent Investigations

Ramaphosa reaffirmed his confidence in the SIU’s handling of the Tembisa Hospital investigation, stressing that law enforcement must operate without interference or political influence.

“As I walk past that house, I know that that house was built with money that, as it is alleged, was not properly acquired — money that should have been spent on the health of our people. The SIU has taken action, and we must support and applaud them for the work they are doing,” he remarked.

Reinforcing Ethical Leadership

The President’s remarks come amid renewed calls for integrity and transparency within government ranks. By reaffirming that even senior officials will face the full weight of the law, Ramaphosa aims to restore public confidence in state institutions and ensure that corruption no longer undermines service delivery or governance.

As the government continues to strengthen investigative bodies and implement accountability mechanisms, Ramaphosa’s stance signals a clear message — that South Africa’s fight against corruption will not spare anyone, regardless of their position or connections.