Delhi Duo Arrested for Illegal Arms Smuggling: A Deadly Family Feud

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms smuggling, Delhi police have arrested two men, Mohit and Manjay, from Sonipat, Haryana. The duo was allegedly involved in a plan to take revenge for the murder of Mohit's family members by procuring weapons from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police reported on Tuesday.

Authorities reportedly seized four pistols, four magazines, and incriminating evidence, including social media chats, during the arrest. The breakthrough followed a tip-off on September 16, leading to their capture a day later as they arrived in Delhi with the illegal arms.

Both accused have a history of criminal activities, with Mohit facing charges related to attempted murder and the NDPS Act. The police have initiated legal action, and efforts to capture other absconding associates continue, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

