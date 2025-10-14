Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Demands Immediate Timeline for Municipal Elections

The Jharkhand High Court has demanded a timeline from the State Election Commission for conducting pending municipal elections. The court expressed dissatisfaction over delays, urging efficiency. Despite the initiation of processes, a definitive schedule is necessary. The matter will be revisited on November 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has pressed the State Election Commission for a timeline on conducting municipal polls amid prolonged delays. The court's demand follows a contempt petition from former ward councilor Roshni Khalko, scrutinizing the state's sluggish election proceedings.

Despite government assurances that the election process is underway, the court expressed dissatisfaction, highlighting the need for a clear schedule. Key government officials faced criticism, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

A report detailing election proceedings awaits cabinet approval, after which the Commission will require three months to organize the elections, the court was told. The bench remains resolute in seeking a specific timetable, setting the next hearing for November 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

