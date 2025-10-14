Jharkhand High Court Demands Immediate Timeline for Municipal Elections

The Jharkhand High Court has pressed the State Election Commission for a timeline on conducting municipal polls amid prolonged delays. The court's demand follows a contempt petition from former ward councilor Roshni Khalko, scrutinizing the state's sluggish election proceedings.

Despite government assurances that the election process is underway, the court expressed dissatisfaction, highlighting the need for a clear schedule. Key government officials faced criticism, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

A report detailing election proceedings awaits cabinet approval, after which the Commission will require three months to organize the elections, the court was told. The bench remains resolute in seeking a specific timetable, setting the next hearing for November 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)