Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Dacoity in Goa

The Goa police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday for their roles in a dacoity at a doctor's residence in North Goa, where family members were temporarily held hostage.

The incident occurred on October 8 in Mapusa, near Panaji, when a group of dacoits invaded Dr. Mahendra Kamat Dhakankar's home, taking his wife, a relative, and his elderly mother hostage. The criminals fled with cash, gold, and a vehicle.

According to Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta, the suspects, Raju Babu and Safikul Rohul Amir, were arrested in Bengaluru. They are linked to the crime, which involved six individuals. The investigation continues.

