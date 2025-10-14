Left Menu

Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Dacoity in Goa

Goa police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in connection with a dacoity at Dr. Mahendra Kamat Dhakankar's residence, where family members were held hostage. The suspects, apprehended in Bengaluru, were linked to the main accused. Six individuals were involved, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:00 IST
Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Dacoity in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday for their roles in a dacoity at a doctor's residence in North Goa, where family members were temporarily held hostage.

The incident occurred on October 8 in Mapusa, near Panaji, when a group of dacoits invaded Dr. Mahendra Kamat Dhakankar's home, taking his wife, a relative, and his elderly mother hostage. The criminals fled with cash, gold, and a vehicle.

According to Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta, the suspects, Raju Babu and Safikul Rohul Amir, were arrested in Bengaluru. They are linked to the crime, which involved six individuals. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
2
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
3
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru
4
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025