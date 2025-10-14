Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Dacoity in Goa
Goa police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in connection with a dacoity at Dr. Mahendra Kamat Dhakankar's residence, where family members were held hostage. The suspects, apprehended in Bengaluru, were linked to the main accused. Six individuals were involved, and further investigation is ongoing.
The Goa police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday for their roles in a dacoity at a doctor's residence in North Goa, where family members were temporarily held hostage.
The incident occurred on October 8 in Mapusa, near Panaji, when a group of dacoits invaded Dr. Mahendra Kamat Dhakankar's home, taking his wife, a relative, and his elderly mother hostage. The criminals fled with cash, gold, and a vehicle.
According to Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta, the suspects, Raju Babu and Safikul Rohul Amir, were arrested in Bengaluru. They are linked to the crime, which involved six individuals. The investigation continues.
