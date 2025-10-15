Left Menu

Visa Denial Locks Israeli Gymnasts Out of World Championships

Israel will not compete in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta due to visa denials linked to tensions over Gaza. The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed appeals, ending Israeli hopes of participation. Senior officials highlight broader implications for international sports and discrimination against athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has confirmed its absence from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta after athletes were denied visas. This decision, described as shocking, was attributed to Indonesia's stance amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reviewed two appeals from the Israeli gymnastics federation, dismissing one due to jurisdictional issues, while a second appeal remains open. Requests for provisional measures were rejected, effectively ending Israel's hopes for participation.

Senior officials, including Sarit Shenar, expressed disappointment, emphasizing the need for strong international policies against discrimination in sports. Indonesia cited local opposition and the aftermath of Gaza conflicts as reasons for the visa denial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

