Visa Denial Locks Israeli Gymnasts Out of World Championships

Israel has confirmed its absence from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta after athletes were denied visas. This decision, described as shocking, was attributed to Indonesia's stance amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reviewed two appeals from the Israeli gymnastics federation, dismissing one due to jurisdictional issues, while a second appeal remains open. Requests for provisional measures were rejected, effectively ending Israel's hopes for participation.

Senior officials, including Sarit Shenar, expressed disappointment, emphasizing the need for strong international policies against discrimination in sports. Indonesia cited local opposition and the aftermath of Gaza conflicts as reasons for the visa denial.

