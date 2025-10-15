High Court Demands Swift Action Against Public Land Encroachments
The Allahabad High Court has mandated the removal of encroachments on public land within 90 days. The court outlined penalties for officials who neglect their duties, emphasizing the responsibility of local leaders to preserve community land. The ruling came after hearing a PIL about encroachment in Mirzapur.
The Allahabad High Court has issued a firm directive for the elimination of encroachments on public land across the state within three months. This directive includes strict repercussions for officials neglecting this duty, highlighting the urgency of preserving public utility spaces.
The court's decision arose from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Manoj Kumar Singh, who spotlighted unchecked encroachments in Mirzapur. Justice PK Giri emphasized that any disregard by village heads and officers in managing gram sabha land breaches statutory trust.
The order stressed the vitality of water conservation, penalizing encroachment on water bodies. Authorities are to ensure remover penalties and punishment, alongside encouraging citizen involvement in land management accountability.
