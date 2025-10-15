Left Menu

High Court Demands Swift Action Against Public Land Encroachments

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the removal of encroachments on public land within 90 days. The court outlined penalties for officials who neglect their duties, emphasizing the responsibility of local leaders to preserve community land. The ruling came after hearing a PIL about encroachment in Mirzapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:08 IST
High Court Demands Swift Action Against Public Land Encroachments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a firm directive for the elimination of encroachments on public land across the state within three months. This directive includes strict repercussions for officials neglecting this duty, highlighting the urgency of preserving public utility spaces.

The court's decision arose from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Manoj Kumar Singh, who spotlighted unchecked encroachments in Mirzapur. Justice PK Giri emphasized that any disregard by village heads and officers in managing gram sabha land breaches statutory trust.

The order stressed the vitality of water conservation, penalizing encroachment on water bodies. Authorities are to ensure remover penalties and punishment, alongside encouraging citizen involvement in land management accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India
2
Ernesto Alvarez Takes Charge as Peru's New Prime Minister

Ernesto Alvarez Takes Charge as Peru's New Prime Minister

 Global
3
Barbs Fly Over Rekha Gupta's Karwa Chauth Celebration

Barbs Fly Over Rekha Gupta's Karwa Chauth Celebration

 India
4
Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025