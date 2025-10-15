Left Menu

Aid Crisis in Gaza: Lives Hang in the Balance

Israel will only permit half of the agreed aid trucks into Gaza, affecting efforts to alleviate the area's acute famine. COGAT blamed Hamas for the limited aid due to delayed hostage body releases. Aid groups continue to face challenges, with the U.N. calling for more access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant setback for humanitarian efforts, Israel announced it will allow only half the agreed number of aid trucks into Gaza, a decision reaffirmed by the United Nations. This move hampers ongoing efforts to ramp up food and supplies needed to alleviate the rampant famine in the enclave.

The Israeli military body, COGAT, attributed the aid limitations to Hamas's failure to promptly release hostage bodies. While Hamas has released some bodies, over 23 remain presumed dead, raising tensions with Israel, which has imposed sanctions affecting humanitarian aid agreements.

Despite the ceasefire, aid agencies face delays and restrictions. The U.N. reports challenges in moving supplies, aggravated by Israel delaying the opening of the Rafah border crossing. Aid organizations are calling for urgent easing of barriers to prevent further exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

