Aid Crisis in Gaza: Lives Hang in the Balance

In a significant setback for humanitarian efforts, Israel announced it will allow only half the agreed number of aid trucks into Gaza, a decision reaffirmed by the United Nations. This move hampers ongoing efforts to ramp up food and supplies needed to alleviate the rampant famine in the enclave.

The Israeli military body, COGAT, attributed the aid limitations to Hamas's failure to promptly release hostage bodies. While Hamas has released some bodies, over 23 remain presumed dead, raising tensions with Israel, which has imposed sanctions affecting humanitarian aid agreements.

Despite the ceasefire, aid agencies face delays and restrictions. The U.N. reports challenges in moving supplies, aggravated by Israel delaying the opening of the Rafah border crossing. Aid organizations are calling for urgent easing of barriers to prevent further exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.