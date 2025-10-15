Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

The Uttarakhand High Court dismissed a petition against the appointment of Sandeep Kumar as registrar of the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute, citing it as baseless. A fine of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on petitioner Ajay Kishore Bahuguna, who alleged Kumar lacked qualifications and experience. The institute confirmed Kumar's appointment was in accordance with the rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:49 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a petition that sought to challenge the appointment of Sandeep Kumar as the registrar of the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology. A bench led by Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay labelled the petition as 'baseless' and levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh against the petitioner.

The court ordered that the fine be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority within six weeks. The petitioner, Ajay Kishore Bahuguna, a resident of Tehri, claimed that Kumar did not meet the educational qualifications and lacked the minimum five years of administrative experience required for the position.

The institute countered the allegations, affirming that Kumar's appointment was ratified by the Board of Governors in 2019 and adhered to all prescribed rules. They further argued that questioning Kumar's appointment after nearly six years was unreasonable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025