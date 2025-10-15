Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a petition that sought to challenge the appointment of Sandeep Kumar as the registrar of the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology. A bench led by Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay labelled the petition as 'baseless' and levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh against the petitioner.

The court ordered that the fine be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority within six weeks. The petitioner, Ajay Kishore Bahuguna, a resident of Tehri, claimed that Kumar did not meet the educational qualifications and lacked the minimum five years of administrative experience required for the position.

The institute countered the allegations, affirming that Kumar's appointment was ratified by the Board of Governors in 2019 and adhered to all prescribed rules. They further argued that questioning Kumar's appointment after nearly six years was unreasonable.

