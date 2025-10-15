Left Menu

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas remains tense despite a ceasefire. Hamas has returned the bodies of deceased hostages, while tensions escalate as Israel limits humanitarian aid. U.S. President Trump's plan faces challenges, impacting the possibility of restoring peace in Gaza.

Amid cautious optimism for peace in Gaza, tensions flared as Hamas returned more bodies of deceased hostages to Israel on Tuesday, signaling a rare glimmer of progress despite multiple setbacks. This transfer comes after Israel announced a reduction in humanitarian aid to Gaza, a decision made as a repercussion for Hamas's breach of an agreement regarding the transfer of remains.

Escalating tensions, armed Hamas fighters reasserted influence within Gaza by deploying forces and executing perceived collaborators with Israel. President Trump, whose peace plan already appears jeopardized, has threatened military action unless Hamas disarms. With Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu demanding Hamas's total disarmament, the conflict's resolution remains strained.

In a partial prisoner exchange, 20 Israeli hostages have been swapped for 2,000 Palestinian detainees. However, the return of 28 deceased hostages remains unresolved, further complicating peace efforts. Meanwhile, restrictions on aid exacerbate conditions in Gaza, already suffering from severe food shortages affecting over half a million Palestinians as the region awaits critical humanitarian support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

