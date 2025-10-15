High Court Blocks Candace Owens' Australia Visa Over Concerns of Community Discord

The Australian High Court has rejected far-right U.S. influencer Candace Owens' bid for a visa, endorsing the government's decision that her presence could "incite discord" in the community. Owens, known for her controversial conservative stance, sought to visit on a speaking tour in November 2024.

In October 2024, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke turned down her application, citing Owens' history of Holocaust denial, Islamophobic remarks, and inflammatory statements about various communities. Burke exercised his authority under the Migration Act, which includes character requirements, to block the visa.

The court sided with Burke, recognizing that the Migration Act imposes a necessary restriction on political communication to safeguard Australians from potential turmoil. Judges emphasized the implied freedom of speech is not absolute, supporting Burke's decision against Owens based on her extremist views.

(With inputs from agencies.)