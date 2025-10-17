Left Menu

UP: Elderly woman drowns while washing clothes in Hamirpur

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old woman drowned while washing clothes at a causeway in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rajulia, wife of Siyaram, had gone to wash clothes at the Gahbara Bhavani causeway after completing Diwali cleaning at her home when she accidentally slipped into the water and drowned, a police official said.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters.

Maudaha Station House Officer (SHO), Umesh Kumar Singh, said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and necessary legal formalities are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

