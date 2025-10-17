Dalit lynching case: Victim's family satisfied with administrative and police action, says NCSC

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday directed officials in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district to ''ensure a fair and transparent probe'' into the alleged lynching murder of a Dalit man recently, while assuring the victim's family that justice would not be denied. During their visit, NCSC Director Uttam Prakash and Senior Investigator Girish Rathore met district and police officials, reviewed the progress of the investigation, and inspected the site of the incident, according to a statement issued by the district information officer here. ''Director Uttam Prakash directed the concerned officials to ensure a fair investigation of the case and assured that no effort would be spared to ensure justice for the victim's family. He also noted that the deceased's family is satisfied with the administrative and police action,'' it stated. The officers held a meeting with District Magistrate Harshita Mathur, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh and other officials at the PWD guest house to assess the judicial and administrative response to the case. The NCSC team sought details on arrests, case progress, and the assistance extended to the victim's family, including compensation and rehabilitation. The commission expressed satisfaction over the action taken so far, saying the administration's steps would help prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the statement noted. Later, the officials visited Imaliya ka Purwa village in Unchahar's Nai Basti area and met the victim Hariom's wife, Sangeeta, who said the administration and the state government had extended full cooperation and that assistance was still ongoing. During the visit, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Srivastava, Circle Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi and District Social Welfare Officer Srishti Awasthi were present, according to the statement. Director Prakash reiterated that the commission would closely monitor the case and instructed the officials concerned to ensure impartiality in the investigation. He noted that the victim's family appeared satisfied with the action taken so far. The NCSC officials later proceeded to the deceased's native district, Fatehpur, to meet other family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)