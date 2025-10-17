Left Menu

Odisha: Two held for firing at travel agency office for delay in refund of cancelled railway tickets

Odisha Police on Friday arrested two persons with criminal backgrounds for allegedly firing at a travel agency office here over a delay in the refund of cancelled railway tickets.The accused have been identified as Michael Santosh 23 of Purbakot village and Santosh Pradhan 24 of Mundamal village, both in Jajpur district.Police arrested the duo on Thursday night from the homes of their relatives outside the district, police said.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:12 IST
Odisha: Two held for firing at travel agency office for delay in refund of cancelled railway tickets
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police on Friday arrested two persons with criminal backgrounds for allegedly firing at a travel agency office here over a delay in the refund of cancelled railway tickets.

The accused have been identified as Michael Santosh (23) of Purbakot village and Santosh Pradhan (24) of Mundamal village, both in Jajpur district.

Police arrested the duo on Thursday night from the homes of their relatives outside the district, police said. A pistol used in the firing, four live rounds, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.

SP Yashpratap Srimal said the accused have criminal antecedents not only in Odisha but also in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. ''They have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway into their criminal activities,'' he said.

Micheal had given Rs 8,000 to one Devidutta Panda, owner of the travel agency at Jajpur Road, to book four online railway tickets for Dibrugarh in Assam from Jajpur Road two weeks ago, police said.

Later, Micheal had asked Panda to cancel the tickets and refund the entire amount a day before the journey.

Panda reportedly told him the refund had not yet been credited to his account by railway authorities and asked for more time.

Enraged by the delay, Michael and his associate allegedly arrived at the agency on a motorcycle on Wednesday night and fired at the closed office before fleeing the scene.

No casualties or damage to property were reported.

Based on the complaint of Panda, Jajpur Road police on Thursday registered a case and arrested both the criminals.

''We have arrested the duo under relevant sections of Arms Act and BNS,'' Srimal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, say...

 Afghanistan
2
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
3
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
4
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025