UK strongly condemns violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh

PTI | London | Updated: 18-10-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 02:49 IST
The UK government has ''strongly condemned'' instances of hate or violence directed towards minority religious communities in Bangladesh and said it is committed to working towards a democratic transition in the country.

A statement in the House of Commons in this regard came on Thursday in response to opposition Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman highlighting a recent report by community organisation Insight UK into the persecution faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

Blackman, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, told UK MPs that the report highlights the oppression being faced by the community in the lead up to the festival of Diwali.

''We strongly condemn all instances of hate or violence directed towards minority religious communities,'' responded Sir Alan Campbell, the Leader of the House of Commons, on behalf of the Labour Party government.

''We have been and we are actively engaged in addressing the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh and supporting the interim government to support a peaceful democratic transition. We are deeply committed to the protection of freedom of religion,'' he stated.

However, Campbell did not commit to a specific official statement from a government minister about action to be taken to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh, as sought by Blackman.

''Next week, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists will be celebrating Diwali, followed by the Hindu new year. That will be a happy occasion and everyone will be celebrating, but unfortunately, that will not be the case in Bangladesh,'' Blackman said during a routine ''Business of the House'' session in the Commons on Thursday.

''On Tuesday, at the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Hindus, we received a report from Insight UK about the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. They are being persecuted, oppressed and killed, their temples are being destroyed, and their properties are being burned down, with household members in them....

''Can we have a statement from a government minister about what action we are going to take to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh, who are suffering from severe oppression?'' he questioned.

The Tory MP from Harrow East, a London constituency with a significant British Hindu population, has raised the issue in Parliament ever since the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina regime in Dhaka last year and the ensuing violence against minorities.

''Hindus are suffering, with their houses being burned and their businesses ransacked,'' Blackman has previously informed Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

