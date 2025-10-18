Lt Gen CG Muralidharan Assumes Charge as New Director General of Medical Services (Army)

In a significant development within the Indian Army’s healthcare establishment, Lt Gen CG Muralidharan has taken over as the Director General of Medical Services (Army), succeeding Lt Gen Sadhna S Nair, AVSM, VSM, who retired on 30 September 2025 after a distinguished military medical career spanning over four decades.

This transition marks a new chapter for the Army Medical Corps (AMC), the lifeline of medical support for India’s armed forces, known for its motto — “Sarve Santu Niramayah” (May All Be Free from Disease).

A Career Built on Excellence and Service

An alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Lt Gen CG Muralidharan was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in 1987. Over the past 38 years, he has established himself as one of the most respected figures in military medicine.

A renowned radiologist by specialization, Lt Gen Muralidharan has combined clinical proficiency with visionary leadership, contributing to advancements in both diagnostic medicine and military health management. His extensive experience spans operational, administrative, and instructional roles across various medical echelons of the Indian Army.

Throughout his service, the General Officer has held key appointments in Northern and Western Commands, where he played vital roles in delivering medical support under challenging terrain and operational conditions. His tenure has also been marked by a focus on innovation in field medicine, ensuring that soldiers deployed in high-altitude and conflict zones receive timely and advanced medical care.

Strengthening Medical Readiness and Technology Integration

As the Director General of Medical Services (Army), Lt Gen Muralidharan now assumes responsibility for guiding the entire Army Medical Services (AMS) network — encompassing field hospitals, base hospitals, research establishments, and training institutions.

One of his foremost priorities will be to enhance medical preparedness across forward areas in light of evolving security challenges and modern warfare dynamics. The emphasis will be on improving trauma management, telemedicine capabilities, and rapid medical evacuation systems to ensure immediate and effective care for soldiers on the frontlines.

Under his leadership, the Army Medical Services are expected to integrate emerging technologies such as AI-assisted diagnostics, digital health records, and advanced imaging systems to streamline military healthcare. The focus will also include biomedical innovation and preventive health programmes, ensuring that the armed forces maintain peak operational readiness.

Commitment to Comprehensive Healthcare

Lt Gen Muralidharan is known for his belief in a holistic approach to healthcare — extending beyond treatment to preventive and rehabilitative medicine. As DGMS (Army), he will oversee initiatives aimed at improving the medical support framework for serving personnel, veterans, and their families, while also strengthening partnerships with civilian medical institutions for research and training.

A strong advocate of mental health awareness and lifestyle medicine, Lt Gen Muralidharan is expected to expand existing programmes on stress management, psychological resilience, and family welfare, especially for troops deployed in remote and high-stress operational zones.

Upholding a Legacy of Excellence

His predecessor, Lt Gen Sadhna S Nair, who retired after a distinguished four-decade-long career, was the first woman officer to hold the post of DGMS (Army). She was widely respected for modernizing medical administration, expanding healthcare outreach, and steering the Army’s COVID-19 response. Lt Gen Nair’s leadership paved the way for the ongoing modernization and digitization of military healthcare services.

Lt Gen Muralidharan’s appointment thus builds upon this strong legacy — with a renewed focus on medical innovation, operational readiness, and the welfare of defence personnel.

The Army Medical Corps: A Pillar of Military Strength

The Army Medical Corps remains one of the oldest and most trusted institutions within the Indian Armed Forces, providing not only battlefield medical support but also contributing to humanitarian missions, disaster relief, and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

From performing complex surgeries in remote field hospitals to running super-specialty military medical facilities, the AMC continues to uphold its reputation for excellence, service, and compassion.

With Lt Gen Muralidharan at the helm, the Corps is expected to further strengthen its operational efficiency and research capabilities, aligning with the Defence Ministry’s broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in defence healthcare technologies.

Vision for the Future

Lt Gen CG Muralidharan’s leadership represents a confluence of clinical expertise, strategic foresight, and institutional dedication. His tenure is expected to focus on:

Upgrading field and tertiary care hospitals with cutting-edge medical technology.

Expanding telemedicine infrastructure to reach soldiers in remote border regions.

Collaborating with premier research institutes to promote indigenous medical innovation.

Enhancing medical logistics and training programmes to prepare future military healthcare leaders.

Through these initiatives, the Army Medical Services under his direction aim to ensure that every soldier and their family receives the best possible medical care — a reflection of the organization’s enduring commitment to the health and welfare of the nation’s defenders.