Kering nearing sale of beauty business to L'Oreal, sources say
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:07 IST
French luxury group Kering, owner of fashion brand Gucci, is nearing a sale of its beauty division to L'Oreal, according to two people familiar with the situation.
One source confirmed the deal would be worth around $4 billion, as per an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal, which was first to break the news.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
