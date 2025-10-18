Kering nearing sale of beauty business to L'Oreal, sources say

French luxury group Kering, owner of fashion brand Gucci, is nearing a sale of its beauty division to L'Oreal, according to two people familiar with the situation.

One source confirmed the deal would be worth around $4 billion, as per an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal, which was first to break the news.

